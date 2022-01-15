Journey of development of Gwadar Port

The journey of the development of Gwadar Port is viewed as a flagship project under the umbrella of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The development of Gwadar Port, located on Southwestern part of Pakistan is opening avenues of global prosperity and regional connectivity with the global world. As part of the CPEC project, China has been successfully implementing its own former experiences pertaining to the development of its coastal areas when it comes to development of the Gwadar port. Being a multi-billion-dollar project of CPEC, the development of Gwadar port entails effective and timely operationalization from Chinese experts and engineers.

The coastal development in the project of Gwadar is deemed to be highly beneficial not only for Pakistan and China but also for the population of South Asia. A scenario of geographical, economic and regional equilibrium is attained due to the development of Gwadar port thereby crafting a plausible and favourable environment for establishment of new trade routes with different countries across the globe. The concept of inclusive and collaborative efforts with different nations across the globe is emphasized as part of this project of the uplift of Gwadar port. Technological innovation is boosted as part of the project thereby enhancing the quality of the research and development of different organizational departments of Pakistan.

In addition, long lasting peace, harmony and stability is aimed to be achieved as part of the completion of the development of Gwadar port. Importantly, it can be seen that several vocational training institutes, model schools for children and a university has been established in Balochistan as part of Gwadar project. The infrastructure of transport as a result of the project has been tremendously improved; hence increasing the direct access to the markets for the local population.

It improves the socio-economic development in the region thereby bringing affluence than before.

The quality of the life of the population in the region has also seen a considerable improvement resulting from the project. The installed capacity of the three desalination plants as part of the project is estimated to be 5 million gallons of clean drinking water for the local population.

It is likely to provide safe and hygienic drinking water to the local population thereby improving their health. The health and medical facilities for the local people of the region will also be improved with the establishment of Pak-China Frienship Hospital under the umbrella of Gwadar project. Furthermore, the installation of the coal powered plant as part of the project of development of Gwadar port is expected to provide nearly 300 megawatts of electricity to the local population in the province. It will generate economic independence and flourish the small and medium enterprises of the province.

Besides, the present project of the development of Gwadar port has been fully active in creation of more than 40,000 jobs for the local population of Balochistan.

The New Gwadar International Airport to be operational in 2023 has opened multiple jobs for the people of the region. Hence, this overall is feasible in enhancing the purchasing power, the living standard and the subsequent quality of life of the citizens dwelling in Balochistan.

The above-mentioned expected developments in Gwadar port related to commercial, financial and economic activities has helped to remove the negative impression of Gwadar port locally and abroad.

The development of Gwadar port is characterized with multiple challenges from the local and external forces. Therefore, there is a need to strengthen the security of the region in order to accomplish the objectives of the master plan of the development of Gwadar port. The local authorities are active in accelerating the resources and investment related to the effective and timely completion of the project especially, which is devoid of security lapses. There must also be continuous support from the law enforcement agencies to counter the conspiracies and the threats from the militants. It will ensure a conducive and a healthy environment for investment and trade in the Gwadar port. Indeed, the completion of the development of the Gwadar port’s project will be deemed as a prime hallmark of CPEC development.

