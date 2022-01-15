Kenyan market for Pakistani kinnow, mango on the cards

The joint extensive efforts by All Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Exporters Association (PFVA), Department of Plant Production (DPP) serving under the Federal Ministry of National Food Security and Research and Ministry of Commerce, have paved the way for Pakistan’s huge revenue generation from the important international market of Kenya in Africa. The quarantine experts from Kenya visited Pakistan during the current month to evaluate the import of Pakistani kinnow and mango to Kenya have expressed satisfaction with the standards of quarantine facilities. According to a statement issued by Waheed Ahmed, Patron-in-Chief of All Pakistan Fruits and Vegetable Exporters Association during the Pakistan-Africa trade conference in January 2020, a delegation of PFVA had meetings with Kenyan importers and officials of the quarantine department and mutually agreed to explore the opportunities of export of Pakistani Kinnow to Kenya and agreed to finalize the quarantine protocols between the two countries.













