Daily Times

Your right to know Saturday, January 15, 2022


Hadiqa slaps Osama Khan multiple times

‘Dobara’ revolving around Mahir and Mehru played respectively by Bilal Abbas Khan and Hadiqa Kiani is Hum TV’s latest offering that has great expectations tied to it.

Dobara is a story about complicated relationships and societal pressure Pakistan’s bonafide popstar Hadiqa Kiani is a delight to watch and with her winsome onscreen presence, it comes as no surprise that she has a massive fan following. With her spectacular debut in the magical Raqeeb Se, Hadiqa has marked herself as a brilliant actress in another drama serial Dobara opposite Bilal Abbas Khan and Usama Khan.

Recently, a BTS video of Hadiqa and Usama is making rounds on the Internet. The video shows Hadiqa slapping Usama multiple times for a proper shot.

The BTS video has been shot on the sets of Dobara.

Right after the video went viral on social media, Usama Khan revealed that Hadiqa Kiani is such a nice person that she kept on saying sorry to me for 2 days continuously after she slapped me.

“Even when the scene went on air she texted me and apologized and said that I’m so sorry”, added Usama Khan.

Submit a Comment