Sajal posts stylish picture from a photoshoot amid separation rumours

Actor Sajal Aly shared her latest picture on Instagram that went viral across social media platforms.

The Sinf-e-Aahan star’s picture got millions of likes from the application’s users. The netizens, including celebrities, complimented her looks in the comment section.

“Fire” her fellow celebrity Amar Khan commented while Sadia Ghaffar used heart emojis. Producer Sana Shahnawaz said mentioned that the actor was looking gorgeous.

It is pertinent to mention that the Meri Ladli star, who is the sister of actor Saboor Aly, has quite a fan following on social media with millions of Instagram.

The celebrity usually shares images and videos from her photoshoot and projects’ BTS.

Earlier, Sajal Aly’s picture of her wearing a red shalwar kurta went viral on social media with millions of likes as well.

She has worked in superhit serials, telefilms and movies namely Quddusi Sahab Ki Bewah, Kahani Aik Raat Ki, Sannata, Qudrat, Chup Raho, Noor ul Ain, Band Baj Gaya and Khel Khel Mein.