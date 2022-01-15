Syra Yousuf speaks up about rejecting Hollywood film offer

Actor Syra Yousuf revealed she was offered to the work in a Hollywood movie but turned down the role.

In an interview, she revealed that the Hollywood film’s script required her to play a bold character to which she refused. She did not mention the film’s name.

The actor, who has worked in a music channel as a video jockey (VJ), is one of the most versatile celebrities in the entertainment industry.

She is seen as Arzoo Daniel in the superhit serial Sinf-e-Aahan alongside star-studded actors Sajal Ali, Yumna Zaidi, Kubra Khan and Ramsha Khan.

The plot of the show centres around six courageous women and their inspirational devotion to become a part of the Pakistan Army.

A few days ago, her Sinf-e-Aahan co-star Sajal Aly admitted to refusing to work in a Hollywood citing the same reason as Syra Yousuf’s.

“I was also offered the title role in another Hollywood movie and the story was very exciting,” he said. “However, there was a single, very bold scene in the movie that I knew I couldn’t do.”

“Even if I managed to do so, the people of my country would have connected that scene with me. I wouldn’t want to disillusion them like that,” she added.