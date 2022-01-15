Haroon Kadwani gets trolled for copying Feroze Khan

Haroon Kadwani is the new leading man on the block. He is producer Abdullah Kadwani’s son. Haroon made an appearance as the main lead in Geo Entertainment’s telefilm Ruposh. He was cast opposite Kinza Hashmi. The telefilm has garnered humongous 18 million views on YouTube since its debut and all in all had a great viewership. Haroon did an intense role in this love story and netizens soon noticed his resemblance to actor Feroze Khan. Haroon’s character also resembled intense characters played by Feroze Khan in his previous projects. The looks and the character made netizens troll the newcomer as they felt he was copying Feroze. Haroon Kadwani is also sporting a look similar to Feroze’s in Khaani which made viewers draw a connection: Looks like Haroon has to work more to prove his individuality. Or maybe it was the character he played. What’s your take?













