Ireland defeat West Indies by five wickets in 2nd one-day international

JAMAICA: West Indies went down to a five-wicket defeat to Ireland in the rain-affected 2nd ODI at Sabina Park, Jamaica on Thursday. The visitors were 157 for 4 in 31.2 overs when rain forced a delay in the match with Ireland comfortably ahead on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern calculation. When the covers were removed, Ireland’s target was reduced to a more benign 168 off 36 overs. The visitors chased down the remaining 11 runs to win the match with 20 balls remaining and level the series at 1-1. Earlier, West Indies labored to 229 all out in 48 overs, with Romario Shepherd (50) getting his maiden ODI half-century.

The Guyana all-rounder lifted the West Indies from 143 for 8 in a 58-run partnership dominated by Jamaican counterpart Odean Smith. Smith, playing only his 2nd ODI, blasted 46 off 19 balls with five sixes to usher the West Indies past the 200 mark. Shepherd added a further 28 runs for the last wicket with Alzarri Joseph (4 not out) before he was bowled by Andy McBrine for an even 50.

Defending 229, the West Indies celebrated Akeal Hosein’s dismissal of Ireland dangerman Paul Stirling for 21 in the fifth over. However, partnerships of 44 between William Porterfield (26) and Andy McBrine (35), and 53 between the latter and Harry Tector tilted the balance towards Ireland. Tector’s 54 not out proved to be crucial as Ireland went in at the rain break with 73 runs needed off 112 balls. After the rains subsided at Sabina Park, their new target of 11 off 29 balls was hastily dispatched off eight balls with the further loss of George Dockrell (5). McBrine for his figures of 4 for 36 and his 35 was named Player of the Match. Ireland will take the momentum from the win into the final ODI at Kingston on Sunday.

Summarized scores: West Indies 229 off 48 overs (Shepherd 50, McBrine 4-36) vs Ireland 168-5 off 32.3 overs (Tector 54 not out, Hosein 2-51). Ireland won by 21 balls (DLS Method)