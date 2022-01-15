KGC and RP emerge as leaders in Golf Team Championship

LAHORE: At the end of the first round of the three rounds12th Royal Palm Golf Team Championship, being contested at the natural eminence primed par 72 Royal Palm Golf Course, the Royal Palm team comprising Hussain Hamid, Ahmed Zafar Hayat and Shahid Abbas demonstrated their technical capabilities and assertive intent by managing to get a hold on the frontrunners position with an impressive team score of 236 made possible with some authoritative play by Ahmed Zafar Hayat (gross 74), some ardent play by Hussain Hamid (gross 81) and a steady contribution of gross 81 by Shahid Abbas.

Another team that looked equally well poised were Karachi Golf Club who also aggregated a team score similar to that achieved by Royal Palm, made possible by an impressive 76 by 18 years old Omar Khalid, gross 79 by Yashal Shah and gross 81 by Hamza Shikoh Khan. Defence Raya team comprising Hafiz Awais (gross 76), Umair Butt (gross 81) and Daniyal Lashari (gross 80) were placed at a score of 237 followed by Lahore Gymkhana A team at 240 and Gymkhana B team at 242. Other teams were way behind. In the individual gross, Ahmed Zafar Hayat, a leading amateur golf player of Pakistan showed his class and played inspired golf for a round of two over par 74, to become listed as the leader in gross section. Just one stroke behind was Nauman Ilyas of Lahore Garrison who reflected champion like form.