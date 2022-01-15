National security policy a ‘great step’: COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday appreciated the launch of the National Security Policy and called it a ‘great step’. The statement came during an informal conversation with the media at the launch ceremony of the country’s first-ever National Security Policy 2022-2026. While talking to the media, Gen Bajwa appreciated the steps taken by the state to ensure the national security of the country and called the policy a “great step”, sources said. Talking about the policy, he further said that military security is one aspect of the National Security Policy. The COAS also said that the document will help ensure the national security of the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the public version of the country’s policy on Friday, saying the “nation is now headed in the right direction.” “The original version of the policy will remain classified, but a public version of the document will be released,” the premier said, according to Radio Pakistan. The PM, addressing the launch ceremony of the policy, said national security was defined “in the right manner” in the new policy, as Pakistan had a one-dimensional thought: “We only need military security”.