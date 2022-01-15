Pakistan heading in ‘right direction’

Prime Minister Imran Khan launched Friday the public version of the country’s first-ever National Security Policy 2022-2026, saying the nation is now headed in the right direction.

“Inclusive growth means not only to uplift the poor people but also the neglected areas… (In such case) every common man becomes a stakeholder to protect the state… The biggest security is when people stand behind state for its protection,” the prime minister said addressing the launching ceremony of the public version of the otherwise secret document.

The prime minister, who earlier signed the historic document, appreciated the National Security Division for formulating a policy based on the consensus of the whole state and defining the national security in a “right manner”.

First of its kind in Pakistan’s history, the National Security policy articulates a citizen-centric framework, placing economic security at its core and seeking a secure and economically resilient Pakistan. The formulation process of the policy includes multiple consultations with official stakeholders including federal ministers, 120 experts, 300 students, and 600 people from all walks of life.

The prime minister said the NSP would also help correct the dimension and help the whole government machinery to move in one direction for achieving national security and stability. “Our armed forces were our pride and glued the nation together. Given the threats we face in the region, and the growing threat of hybrid warfare, they would continue to receive even greater support and importance,” he added.

The prime minister explained the significance of his government’s successful initiative of producing the National Security Policy calling it a major priority of his government. He also highlighted the importance of the policy’s successful implementation and announced that the National Security Committee (NSC) will regularly review progress.

He said the NSP centered on the government’s vision, which believes that the security of Pakistan rested in the security of its citizens.

Any national security approach must prioritize national cohesion and the prosperity of people, while guaranteeing fundamental rights and social justice without discrimination, he added. The prime minister said in order to achieve the vast potential of the citizens, it was necessary to promote delivery-based good governance. Prime Minister explained that the foremost aim of the foreign policy and military capability would remain peace and stability in the region and beyond. “Our foreign policy will also focus much more on economic diplomacy going forward,” he remarked. Meanwhile, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday said that in line with new National Security Policy through which Pakistan declared geoeconomics as core of national security doctrine, the Government has decided to allow permanent residency scheme for foreign nationals. In a tweet he said that the new policy allows foreigners to get permanent resident status in lieu of investment in Pakistan.