Terrorist killed, two others apprehended in North Waziristan IBO

One terrorist was killed while two others were apprehended during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) by security forces in Miranshah, North Waziristan, the military’s media affairs wing said in a statement on Friday. According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces conducted the IBO on the reported presence of terrorists. “Weapons and ammunition [were] also recovered from [the] terrorists. Area clearance operation in progress to hunt down any other terrorist in the area,” the ISPR said. Separately, a Pakistan Army soldier was martyred after terrorists attacked a military post in Bannu’s Janikhel. In a statement, the ISPR said that terrorists fired on a military post on the night of January 13-14. “Army troops initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged the terrorists’ location,” the statement said. It added that during the intense exchange of fire, 26-year-old Sepoy Sarfaraz Ali embraced martyrdom.













