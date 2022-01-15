Next elected mayor to prepare city’s master plan: Wahab

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday said that development projects were underway in the city and the authorities concerned were working on the master plan while policy of the Karachi will be prepared by the next elected mayor and council.

The administrator expressed these views while inaugurating the three-day Marigold Festival at Karachi Zoo here.

PPP leaders Taimur Mir, Aftab Jakhrani, Moazzam Qureshi, Director General Parks Junaidullah Khan, Senior Director Recreation Mansoor Qazi and other officials were also present on the occasion.

The administrator said that thousands of people were witnessing flower show at the historic Mughal Garden The doors of Mughal Garden of Karachi Zoo will remain open to the public till Sunday for Marigold Festival.

Murtaza Wahab said that they want to decorate the whole city with flowers. The purpose of this festival at Karachi Zoo is to hold flower display for nearby areas, he added.

He said that the process of construction and development in the city is in full swing. Murtaza Wahab said that various roads would be constructed in Central and West districts. He said that Iqbal Park Federal B Area is being built on the pattern of Jehangir Park Saddar.

“Road from Machli Chowk to Canopy is being constructed at a cost of Rs 800 million. Fish aquarium is also being rebuilt in Bagh Ibn Qasim, he added.

The administrator said the street lights of Mai Kulachi Road to Shawn Circle were being re-installed, adding that expansion joints of all bridges in Karachi were being replaced and repaired.

He said that reconstruction of Korangi 14000 road and other projects has been started. He said the drainage system of the roads constructed in the last five years had been re-installed.

Murtaza Wahab said that various organizations and corporate companies should come and organize their programs in the historical Mughal Garden of Karachi Zoo so that they can benefit from the facility of the historical Garden, adding that it will also increase the revenue of the zoo.

He said that Gutter Bagheecha covers an area of 1,016 acres and 162 acres of land had been allotted for the park. Recently, the Supreme Court of Pakistan has canceled the land of KMC Officers Housing Society where we will plant trees and turn it into a beautiful park.

Replying to a question, he said that KMC hospitals were handed over to Sindh government not to Pakistan Peoples Party.

“Abbasi Shaheed Hospital was built by Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and we are going to improve it. The hospital was run in the wrong way which is why it has been ruined,” he added.

The Advisor said that a letter has been written to the administration of Askari Park to take over its possession, adding the KMC will get possession of Askari Park soon.

Administrator Karachi said that Karachi Zoo is the cheapest zoo in Pakistan, where the entrance fee is 15 rupees for children and 30 rupees for adults.

“The purpose is to provide relief to the citizens. In a month, Rs 10 million has been collected from the zoo, which will be spent on maintenance and development of the zoo,” said Barrister Murtaza Wahab.

He said that Karachi Zoo Senior Director Mansoor Qazi and his team are working with utmost honesty and dedication.

Karachi Zoo is a great place of entertainment for the citizens, more animals will be brought to Karachi Zoo and it will be further improved.

He said that earlier Marigold Festival held at Frere Hall was liked and attended by millions of citizens which is a proof that the citizens of Karachi want to participate more in such healthy activities.