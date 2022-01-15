Registration of Ehsaas ration drive accelerated

The district administration has accelerated the registration of grocery stores and families under the ongoing Ehsaas Ration Registration drive.

According to a district administration spokesman, the administration on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Gulzar Hussain Shah had expedited the registration process.

The commissioner had also directed the administration to review the registration process of grocery stores for Ehsaas Ration program, he added.

According to Additional Deputy Commissioner, at present the whole world was suffering from severe wave of inflation and in these circumstances the federal government had launched Ehsaas Ration Program under which 20 million families across the country would get relief and a huge amount of Rs 120 billion had been allocated for the program.

He said that under this program the process of registration of grocery stores had been reviewed where subsidy would be provided to the needy families.

He said that for this purpose grocery stores were being registered with National Bank of Pakistan and subsidy amount would be provided in their bank accounts.

A monthly subsidy of Rs 1,000 would be granted to every eligible family on the purchase of flour, cooking oil or ghee and pulses.

A subsidy of Rs 22 per kg would be given on the flour, Rs55 per kg on pulses and Rs105 per liter/kg on cooking oil or ghee at the designated Kiryana shops.