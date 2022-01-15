IG orders PHP to make patrolling effective

Inspector General Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali on Friday directed the PHP teams to make patrolling more effective in their respective areas.

He stressed the PHP to take steps for helping and guiding citizens on highways, adding that the Additional

IGP PHP should accelerate the inspection for monitoring performance of all regions. A Punjab police spokesperson while releasing an annual performance report of the Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP)

said the PHP remained active on highways from January 1 to December 31, 2021 under the vision of “Safe Highways, Safe People” across the province.

He said the Punjab Highway Patrol registered 1,849 cases in drug cases while 5,734 cases of miscellaneous

crimes, adding that the PHP arrested a total of 30,605 accused, including 1,192 proclaimed offenders, 413 court

absconders, and 29,000 other accused.

The PHP also removed 8,732 encroachments from highways besides providing first aid to 3,428 citizens, helping 148,108 citizens and reuniting 902 missing children with their parents.

He said the PHP recovered 93 Kalashankovs, 148 rifles, 242 guns and 1,368 pistols/revolvers from the accused during an operation against illegal weapons. Under drugs cases, 30,854 litres of liquor, 420 kg hashish, 10.973 kilo opium and 31.2 kilo heroin were seized by the Punjab Highway Patrol.