Train accident kills nine in India

JALPAIGURI, WEST BENGAL: At least nine people were killed and more than 36 injured as a passenger train derailed from its track in the Indian state of West Bengal on Friday. According to India’s Asian News International (ANI) news agency, the Bikaner-Guwahati Express was on its way to Rajasthan from Assam when the accident occurred in Jalpaiguri.

Soon after the accident was reported, local administration and rescue workers rushed to the spot of the accident and started shifting the injured to a nearby hospital where medical treatment was provided to them.

As per a statement issued by the spokesperson for the Indian railways, three bogeys of the train derailed from the track and, so far, nine causalities have been confirmed, while the death toll could rise further.

Rescue officials had cleared the track after train bogeys were removed and train service was also restored as it was suspended due to the accident.

On the other hand, the country’s railways ministry has initiated an investigation while the government has announced financial compensation for the families of the deceased.

Per ANI, India’s Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reached the train accident site near Domohani, Jalpaiguri and said: “a statutory inquiry has been initiated. PM Modi is monitoring the situation and I’m in constant touch with him. I wish a speedy recovery to the injured.”