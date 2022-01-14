Shehbaz expresses condolences to Sanjrani over death of his brother

Shehbaz Sharif, the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly (NA) and President of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), visited with Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani at his residence in Islamabad on Friday and expressed his condolences over his brother’s death, Daily Times reported.

Shehbaz offered Fateha and asked the Almighty Allah to grant patience to his family and to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

Salar Sanjrani, the younger brother of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, and his driver were murdered in a car accident on the Quetta-Karachi National Highway six days ago (Saturday, January 8, 2022).

Salar was travelling from Karachi to Quetta when his automobile crashed with an oil tanker, according to Lasbela Deputy Commissioner, confirming that Salar’s driver died in the accident.