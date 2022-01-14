Aima Baig in trouble for non-payment of taxes

Singer Aima Baig is in trouble over non-payment of income tax, the Federal Board of Revenue has issued notice to her.

As per the reports, a famous name of Pakistan’s entertainment industry, Aima Baig has been declared as a tax defaulter by FBR, dodging the payment since 2018.

According to the revenue board, the ‘Do Bol’ singer is in default Rs. 85 million for non-payment of taxes of the past three years, and has been served a notice for the confiscation of vehicles owned by the celeb.

Furthermore, FBR has started proceedings to confiscate the singer’s vehicles to recover tax arrears from Aima.

The ‘Khudgarz’ singer has been asked for the details of her assets and bank transactions by the Federal Board of Revenue, following the allegation on the artist for concealment of assets.

According to sources, the singer has been given a 15-day deadline by the board to file a reply, failure to do so will result in legal action against her by FBR.

Aima Baig is one of the leading female singers in the country. In her career span of seven years, Baig has accredited several hits and garnered multiple local as well as international awards.

She announced her engagement with ‘Parey Hut Love’ actor Shahbaz Shigri in March last year.