MoHR’ s protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace (Amendment) Bill, 2022 passed by NA

APP

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Sharieen M Mazari Thursday said that the Ministry  of Human Rights’ (MoHR’s) the protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Amendment) Bill ,2022 as passed by the Senate was passed by National Assembly again and will now go to president for signature. 

In her Twitter message, she said that this is a significant strengthening of the existing law including expanding the definition of workplace.

