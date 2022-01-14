Interview: Selling books on the footpaths of Anarkali

Through books, a person not only gets another person’s experience and feels pleasure as books provide a pro tem escape from the mechanic life but also refine his character because good books make him more open to people, teach him to behave moderately to a different point of view and help him in accepting plural culture. But unfortunately with the mounting rise of social media, the traditional culture of reading books is gradually dying.

Nowadays, we see our youth spending their precious time on useless activities that at one hand hamper the creativity of mind and on the other hand, their conversational skills too. Having no exposure to quality books, they do not exactly know the use of sophisticated words and their failure to build a fact-based argument against manufacturing consent.

But still, there are bazaars in Lahore where booksellers on the footpath offer less expensive books to keep the culture of book-reading intact. One such bazaar is Anarkali which is known as the busiest market in Lahore. If you ever visit the Anarkali bazaar, you would see many booksellers displaying old books on the footpaths. These books fall into different categories including literature, history, culture, philosophy, science, politics, etc.

To know about the present-day life of the booksellers of Anarkali and to take an idea about the young readership, I recently managed to interview a bookseller namely Arsalan Raza who is passionate to promote the book culture in Pakistan but also disappointed to see the gradual decline in readership.

Q: For how long have you been selling books?

Bookseller: We are selling books for almost 19 years with the name Arsalan Raza book bank and our publication house is Kitabi Duniya Pakistan. It’s our family business and our ancestors started it after partition. We provide old books not only in Lahore but also in Rawalpindi.

Q: What kind of books do you sell?

Frankly speaking, we believe in promoting Urdu Literature. But we provide books of every category including history, politics, and general knowledge, and also books for Mphil and Ph.D. students.

Q: At what age do people usually come to buy books?

The trend for reading keeps on changing. If we look back in the 60s, 70s, and 80s, we see young people mostly students come to buy books. But nowadays we see only old men visiting bookstalls.

Q: How many people daily visit your bookshop?

Unfortunately, very few. If you arrange a stall for shoes, clothes and fast food then you would be surprised to see the number of people. Now people are least interested in grooming their inner self and enhancing knowledge. They are more concerned about vanity. That’s why they do not come to bookshops.

Q: What’s the main reason behind this sudden decline in readership?

Obviously, social media and technology have superseded the love for books. Parents do not prefer to give time to their children. Family values have been shattered just because of this mobile phone. Families do not prefer giving time to each other just because of this. It has alienated human beings. It has snatched from them the love and quest for knowledge and desire of enriching their minds with the words of literary people. Mobile is not being used for positive purposes. Rather, it is a waste of time.

Additionally, the corporate sector in Pakistan is sucking the blood of employees. The timing and workload are so burdening that people do not get time to read books. Since book reading is vanishing, the empathy and human-centric feelings too. People are indulging more in materialistic things.

Q: Do people outside the city contact you for books?

Surprisingly, in big cities, the quest for knowledge in people is very less. Lahore is known to be the hub of books but we see fewer Lahoris coming on bookshops, on the other hand, people from Northern areas of Pakistan and small villages show more interest in buying books. It’s so strange that those who are readers of books have no access to the shops and those who have access are least interested in buying and reading books.

Q: Don’t you think in this neo-liberal economy poor people can’t afford books?

It’s very true. The prices of books are increasing because the price of paper has increased. The book paper packet which was once of 1400 rupees now reached to 3000. Our government is not working to promote the culture of book reading. Because of high prices the poor class who is more interested in reading books cannot afford costly books. On the other hand, in India and other countries, a special relief is given to the publishers in the form of tax exemption or imposing half tax. Despite all these facts, we have made books available for the poor people in the form of pirated books which are the same in content only the quality of paper as compared to original books is low, and the prices are also low and every class of people can access it.

Q: Is media playing a role in promoting book culture?

Sadly, not. Media need to telecast such programs in which they discuss books which are new and should tell the youth about the benefits of reading and how they can enlighten their minds with knowledge.

Q: Any message for the government?

Government should provide platforms and spaces for selling books to inculcate the interest in people for book reading. Our government allows spaces for fast food and other recreational activities but not for the recreation of the mind through knowledge. It is a dire need of the hour to bring our youth towards knowledge through book reading and taxes on such things must be reduced so that people can access them and benefit themselves. Arranging festivals for poets would not help in creating interest in books but solid steps are needed to promote book culture.

The writer is a staff member of Daily Times and can be reached at @MirHadi Abbas.