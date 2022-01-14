India likely to stage another false flag operation: FO

The Foreign Office Thursday warned of another possible false flag operation by India against Pakistan.

Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad made these comments during a weekly media briefing. “Pakistan reaffirmed its steadfast support for the Kashmiris till realisation of their inalienable right to self-determination,” he said, adding that it was “reprehensible” that Indian occupation forces were continuing the killing spree in IIOJ&K. The FO spokesperson regretted that there was no visible change in India’s “hostile attitude and negative behaviour,” the state broadcaster quoted him as saying. The spokesperson also said the “despicable harassment and insult of Muslim women in India through purpose-built online application was rightly and widely condemned.

The spokesman also categorically rejected the Indian Army Chief’s fallacious comments made at a press conference, insinuating the presence of so-called “launch pads” and “training” camps across the Line of Control (LoC). “There is nothing new about the Indian General’s unfounded allegations, as these are a part of the malicious anti-Pakistan propaganda being peddled by the BJP-RSS combine at the helm in India. The Radio Pakistan report also quoted the FO spokesperson as saying that the premier would embark on a three-day visit to China on February 3 to attend the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics at the invitation of Chinese leadership. The spokesman said the joint statement by P-5 on Preventing Nuclear War and Avoiding Arms Races was a positive development.

“This understanding among the permanent members of the UN Security Council can pave the way for concrete measures for strategic stability at the global and regional levels,” he said. He said as a responsible nuclear weapons state, Pakistan supported the objectives of global and non-discriminatory nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation, in line with the stipulations of the First Special Session on Disarmament of the UN General Assembly (SSOD-I) – with equal and undiminished security being the defining consideration.