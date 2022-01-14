Shafqat Mehmood tests positive for COVID-19 again

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood announced on Thursday that he has once again tested positive for COVID-19. In a tweet, the education minister stated that he was feeling mild symptoms at the moment, and that he hoped to recover soon with some rest. “I have unfortunately tested positive for coronavirus. My symptoms are mild so far and I feel fine. Hopefully with some rest will recover soon,” he wrote. He urged people to continue to take all precautions, especially wearing a mask at all times. The education minister had earlier tested positive for COVID-19 in May 2021. It is pertinent to mention here that the meeting of education ministers from across Pakistan scheduled for today, which was to be chaired by Mehmood, was put off for later.













