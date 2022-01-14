Any no-trust motion against PM bound to fail: governor

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar Thursday said that political opponents are themselves victims of instability and they will fail even if they bring a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

During a meeting with Provincial Minister for Local Government Mian Mehmood-ul-Rasheed and others, the governor said the PML-N and PPP governments have completed their constitutional term, so it is the constitutional and democratic right of PTI to complete its term. He said that the people have also elected Imran Khan, as their Prime Minister for five years. The Government has no threat from any long or short march.

Governor Sarwar said that it is the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan that the powers for the new local government system of Punjab should be transferred to the lower level in real sense. He said that after the local body elections, the problems of the people will definitely be solved at their doorsteps. Strengthening the people is the first priority of the government. Sarwar said that political opponents have been dreaming of overthrowing the government from day one but their protests and marches have failed and their desire to overthrow the government will not be fulfilled in future. Governor Punjab said that Allied parties are standing with the government therefore the mission of bringing a no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan is also a dream of the opposition which can never be fulfilled. During the meeting, Provincial Minister Mian Mahmood Al-Rasheed said that the steps taken by the present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan to save the country from economic crisis and other problems are commendable in all aspects and a proof that the present government is taking practical steps to provide maximum relief to the people.