Balochistan governor asks officials to ensure good governance

Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha on Thursday urged heads of institutions to play their full role in establishing good governance and keeping the society free from illegitimate recommendations and corruption in order to provide facilities to people.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting to review the performance of departments in the province here.

Vice Chancellors of Balochistan public sector universities were also present on the occasion.

The Governor said that besides reviewing the system of redressal of public grievances in institutions through Pakistan Citizen Portal, we also need to resolve the problems faced by the concerned departments which were our responsibility.

It is to be noted that the Prime Minister Imran Khan has tasked the Governors of all the provinces of the country to review the system of redressal of public grievances in the federal agencies working in the provinces through Pakistan Citizen Portal (PCP).

The facility for the public to lodge their grievances through PCP is being well received by the people

The meeting also decided to form a committee for resolving the issues faced by medical students across the province, which would be taken in confidence by the concerned institutions to find a lasting solution.

The Governor Balochistan said that through Pakistan Citizen Portal not only the performance of federal departments in Balochistan has improved a lot but also timely resolution of public grievances has increased public confidence in national institutions.

He expressed confidence that the forthcoming review meeting would significantly reduce public grievances.

The Governor of Balochistan directed Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) to immediately end the series of unannounced load shedding and in case of compulsion and public should be informed in advance regarding power load shedding. A number of important decisions were taken as a result of suggestions and recommendations of the heads of federal departments in the review meeting on institutions in the province.