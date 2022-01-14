Prisoner in Karachi jail wins Rs1m scholarship

A Karachi Central Jail inmate, incarcerated for the past 11 years, has won a scholarship worth Rs1 million to undertake a degree in chartered accountancy for his outstanding academic performance.

The scholarship has been awarded by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) to Naeem Shah. Senior Superintendent of Central Jail Muhammad Hassan Sehto told Express News that Shah was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder and was behind bars for the last 11 years.

“While in prison, he resumed his studies,” the superintendent said. “He gave his matriculation exams and then undertook intermediate examination, in which he secured excellent marks, and attained a position in thetop 20 students.”

Sehto added that after his Intermediate results, Shah approached ICAP, requesting them to be given a chanceto become a Chartered Accountant for higher studies. He was offered a scholarship because of his outstanding academic performance. Letters were exchanged in this regard in which ICAP stated that Shah was eligible for their scholarship programme, and has been given a scholarship of Rs1 million, the superintendent added.

“Naeem Shah showed good manners whilst in jail and spent most of his time studying instead of talking to fellow prisoners. The jail authorities also him encouraged fully and provided him with all possible help in his studies,” Sehto added. Thanks to Shah’s own dedication and the encouragement of the prison authorities, he was able to achieve this position today, the superintendent said.