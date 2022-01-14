SU hosts exhibition of 186 projects of final year students

The Sindh University students have developed a number of software/hardware projects including security system, COVID-19 protection electronic cap, development of more profitability of the telecommunication system, to help in traffic system with systematically, treatment through Information Technology. They also prepared deployment of voiceover internet protocol (VOIP) in business environment, security system for vehicles and also audio visual collection of the Sufis of the country.

The all 186 research-based projects were displayed in its annual hardware/software project exhibition of final year students of information technology, software engineering, electronics and telecommunication engineering of the Faculty of Engineering and Technology (FET) here on Thursday.As many as 186 projects being a part of the research have been developed by the students of all four disciplines.

Vice-chancellor, University of Sindh, Prof. (Meritorious) Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro inaugurated the projects’ exhibition at the FET building. In the inaugural ceremony at the briefing held at the job fair organized in the lawn of the Faculty of Engineering and Technology, the vice chancellor of the university urged upon the final year students to work with interest on the research and problems solution projects and added that IT, electronic, telecommunication and software engineering people were real men of the field to change and lead the world.

He said that the University of Sindh in its Faculty of Engineering and Technology had provided practical access of the latest equipment to students for the education and practical training.He said that the university was not hesitant to give further facilities to youth in quest of higher education and added that the education was continuous journey and there was no fixing point of it.

The vice-chancellor further said that there was huge demand of the IT, electronics, software and telecommunication professionals in the various institutes and organisations towards utility in job market. He said that the Federal Ministry of Information Technologyechnology and Telecom will make the National Incubation Centre (NIC) Hyderabad functional by June 2022 and the centre would prove beneficial especially for the graduate students of FET.

Dean Faculty of Engineering and Technology Prof. Dr. Khalil-ur-Rehman Khoumbati said that the FET as part of the education engaging final year students in research to prepare projects on various topics.He said that the University of Sindh was a first University in Pakistan, which produced first PhD in Information Technology while currently there were many faculty members having PhD degrees mainly from abroad.

A job fair was also organized on the eve of thesis display at FET by the various companies and industries and they also took interviews from the outgoing students in order to engage and appoint them.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Kalhoro also visited the job fair and inspected the various stalls and interview process at the juncture.On the occasion, Dr Wazir Ali Baloch, Dr Kamran Taj Pathan, Dr Arifa Bhutto, Dr Ghazala Panhwar, Dr Ishrat Abbasi, Allah Wadhayo Sahito, Kashif Ali Narejo, Dr Zeeshan Bhatti, Nisar Ahmed Memon, Dr Abdul Waheed Mahesar, Dr Lachhman Das and other teachers and students were present.