SHC orders demolition of three structures

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has ordered the authorities to demolish the illegal portion of a residential building, Alizah Arcade, in Block 13-D/1 in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area.

The court had originally issued the demolition orders in November 2021, and judges were irked by the delaying tactics used by the official.The SHC also order the demolition of two other structures in the city.

Alizah Arcade is three-storey building and a fourth floor is being built illegally. The court was irked at the inaction of Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) against illegal construction.

“If SBCA won’t take action against its officers, the law would take its course.”

The court ordered SBCA to serve eviction notices to the residents and submit the names of officers who approved this construction in 15 days. In a separate development, the court ordered demolition of illegal construction on a 250sq-yd plot in Shah Faisal Town.

The Sui Southern Gas Company and other utilities companies were ordered to remove residents’ connections.

Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi remarked that the SBCA and deputy commissioner are delaying the matter. “They are asking each other to take action but nothing has been done yet.”

The court also ordered the police to stop illegal constructions on plot No. 711 in Federal B. Area block 3 and register a case against those responsible for it.