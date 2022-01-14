‘Koi Bhooka Na Soye’ food truck inaugurated in Skardu

Gilgit-Baltistan Governor Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon inaugurated “Koi Bhooka Na Soye” food truck in Skardu to provide free of cost meal to poor people on daily basis. On the occasion, Gilgit Baltistan Minister for information Fatehullah and Minister for tourism Raja Nadir were also present. ‘Ehsaas Koye Bhooka Na Soye’ (EKBNS) is a new policy initiative of the federal government to eliminate hunger in the country. The initiative is an extension of Ehsaas Langar Policy and it aims to distribute cooked meals at designated delivery points to people in need especially those at risk of or experiencing hunger. The meals are delivered free of charge through food truck arrangements.













