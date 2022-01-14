Dedicated web portal launched to monitor CPEC projects

Pakistan Space & Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), together with the Planning Ministry has developed a web portal and mobile application though which progress on various projects of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) can be monitored.

According to Gwadar Pro on Thursday, “SUPARCO has complemented this capability with an indigenously developed mobile application that a user from Planning Commission of Pakistan can install on his/her cell phone and monitor the progress on CPEC projects,” an official statement stated. Through the dedicated web portal from where users can easily browse, place orders and directly download satellite imagery right from their desktop. It is state of the art portal with advanced imaging options for the professionals. In addition to CPEC projects, the dedicated portal can be used for monitoring of other projects as well.

The launching ceremony for Web Portal and Mobile App was held on Wednesday at Pakistan Planning and Management Institute Islamabad. Federal Minister Asad Umar, Chairman SUPARCO Major General Amer Nadeem, senior officers of Planning Ministry and stakeholders from public and private sectors attended the launching ceremony. Asad Umar said that satellite system can be used to monitor the “quantitative and qualitative condition of projects and that how well it can be integrated with project management,” adding that satellite technology improved communication and helped diagnose potential problems enabling timely decisions.

Chairman SUPARCO Maj Gen Amer Nadeem highlighted the significance of Pakistan Remote Sensing Satellite-1, saying that it has made the nation self-reliant in addressing a myriad of socio-economic development and monitoring challenges of the country.

Last month, Asad Umar had stated that weak Monitoring & Evaluation (P&E) system in Planning Commission always resulted in delay/inefficiency in PSD Projects implementation causing massive overrun, increase in cost, and wastage of taxpayer money as well.

The introduction of the dedicated web and mobile application will help the commission monitor and execute different projects on time.