PSW system to facilitate business community

The Pakistan Single Window (PSW) is a new, innovative and globally reliable cross border trade system to facilitate the business community in addition to fulfilling all regulatory requirements. This was said by Madam Lareeb Ghaffar, Domain Officer PSW Company while addressing an awareness session in the office of the Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PHMA) North Zone. She said that the PSW would facilitate importers and exporters with a single entry of document to fulfill the entire regulatory requirements of the import, export and transit trade. She said that under the World Trade Organization (WTO) it was imperative as it would minimize the physical interference of individuals and streamline the processing of cases. She said that at least 12 banks had so far been linked with this system while many more were in the linking process. “After the entire system was integrated, the industrialists will have no need to submit any form for imports or exports”, she said and added that all documents would be uploaded on a single link which would not only save time but also curtail unnecessary expenditures.













