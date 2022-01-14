OGRA extends HTL’s licence to set up OMC till 2023-end

Hi-Tech Lubricants Limited (HTL) has obtained further extension in the provisional licence up to December 31, 2023 from the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) for setting up of an oil marketing company (OMC).

The management of Hi-Tech Lubricants Limited (HTL) informed this to the Pakistan Stock Exchange through a notification on Thursday

To recall, the company submitted the request to OGRA on November 16, 2020, for further extension/renewal of HTL’s Provisional License for setting up of an OMC under HTL’s OMC Project, which was initially granted by OGRA to HTL on October 21, 2016.