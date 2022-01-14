Dubai Islamic Bank, TPL Life Takaful sign MoU for BancaTakaful distribution through bank’s touchpoints

Dubai Islamic Bank and TPL Life Takaful signed a MoU whereby customers will be offered unique BancaTakaful plans that will be distributed through the Bank’s distribution channels and customer touchpoints such as Branches, Call Centre & Digital Channels.

The MoU was signed by Mr. Junaid Ahmed CEO, Dubai Islamic Bank and Mr. Ali Jameel CEO, TPL Corporation at a ceremony held at Dubai Islamic Bank’s Head Office in Karachi . The ceremony was to commemorate the partnership aimed at expanding BancaTakaful collaboration in the market. Both the entities will work cohesively to further explore other avenues of business.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Junaid Ahmed – CEO, Dubai Islamic Bank said that “Dubai Islamic Bank is at the forefront of offering innovative Shariah compliant products and services to cater to our customers needs. TPL Life Takaful will be an important addition to our existing product suite which will allow customers to go for Shariah compliant Life Takaful products. Being the World’s First Islamic Bank, we are investing in an ever-changing Digital environment where we are focusing on enhancing customer experience in shape of – Banking on the Go!”

Mr. Ali Jameel – CEO, TPL Corp said, “We are pleased to expand our 15 years-long business relationship with Dubai Islamic Bank through this new partnership. TPL Corp with its diverse portfolio continues to serve Dubai Islamic Bank’s customers with Innovative products and technological solutions. This signing will further enable consumers to access cutting-edge value propositions through the bank’s branches and Digital Channels.

Dubai Islamic Bank offers a wide range of Shariah compliant products through its 235 branches across 70 cities nationwide.

TPL Life Insurance offers an extensive suite of life and health insurance solutions to address a range of segments including corporate, retail, micro-health, and e-commerce digital consumers. Its life, health insurance, and savings solutions ensure complete protection for customers giving them access to better healthcare, securing their dreams for the future, and providing a financial cushion for any unforeseen life event, accident, or illness.