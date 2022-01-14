SOC Outreach expands to Sindh with ‘Inheritance’

In order to educate women on their constitutional rights, multi-award winning production house SOC Films, under its community engagement platform, SOC Outreach, took their latest animation series, “Inheritance Rights of Women according to Pakistani Law”, across the province of Sindh.

To instil critical thinking in the next generation of Pakistanis, SOC Outreach conducted sessions in different colleges and communities across Sindh screening animated films on the ‘Women’s right to access to property and inheritance’ according to the Pakistani law.

“When you talk to Pakistani women no matter if they are living in an urban or rural area, the realisation hits that a large number of them are unaware about their basic rights provided by the state. This lack of knowledge plays a major role in their unequal participation in the society. Our films aim to fill this information gap and educate them about their inheritance laws all across the country.” said Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

“In a society like Pakistan where women’s access to property and resources, and ability to earn and be financially independent is limited and challenging, an inherited property is one of the few women can acquire property, gain financial independence and escape cycles of violence.” said Javeria Kamran, Programme Coordinator at The Legal Aid Society.

Understanding the need for improved legal awareness amongst women in Pakistan, the animated “Inheritance Rights of Women according to Pakistani Law” series, produced in collaboration with The Legal Aid Society and National Commission on the Status of Women, comprises of nine animated films, shedding light on Women’s right to marital and legal property in Pakistan. The films are available in 8 regional languages.