Ghazal Festival kicks off at Alhamra

The two-day long musical event titled ghazal festival kicked off here on Thursday at Alhamra Arts Centre, the Mall.

The long-awaited event was liked it very much by the audience. The event features musical performances by Ustad Hamid Ali Khan, Wahdat Rameez, and Sara Raza Khan. The event was hosted by Riaz Khan.

The event was specially attended by the delegation of the Punjab Planning & Development Department headed by Yasir Mobeen Shami, who praised Alhamra and said that the virtue of Alhamra is that it provides the best opportunities to the common person to make his life better. He admired the ghazal program, appreciated the efforts of Alhamra, and assured his full cooperation in further improving the institution.

Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Zulfiqar welcomed and thanked the audience and said that the Ghazal Festival is a gift from Alhamra to the people who love art and artist after the arrival of the New Year. He said that the two-day event would give the people a chance to find some quality time for themselves in their daily life. He further said that we are trying our best to provide quality and free entertainment to the people facing Covid-19 and other routine issues. Zulfi said, along with this ghazal festival, the famous festivals closed for the last two years like Faiz Mela, Lahore Literary Festival, to Lahore Music Meet are going to start again with full of zest and vigour.

During the event, strict implementation of COVID-19 SOPs was ensured. People from all walks of life attended the event and praised the efforts of the Alhamra Arts Centre.