Internet discovers doppelgänger of Burak Deniz

Netizens have found yet another doppelgänger for an international celebrity and this time around it’s everyone’s favourite Turkish celeb Burak Deniz aka Murat.

Internet discovered a lookalike for the Turkish star in a TikTok video from a wedding in Islamabad. The video clip where the duplicate of Deniz was spotted dancing went viral on social media and netizens are going crazy over his strikingly similar looks to the celebrity.

A young man named Sardar Haroon was spotted in the video of TikTok user Shahid Zaman Mehsood, that he posted earlier this week from a wedding.

In the clips shared by Mehsood, a bunch of guys including Haroon was performing ‘Attan’, a kind of folk dance at a wedding function.

After being noticed by the Internet, Mehsood shared a series of snippets of Burak’s clone side by side with the Turkish actor and it is almost impossible to ignore the striking similarities between the two.

In another video shared by the user of the video app sees the Turkish celebrity and his lookalike in the same pose, “Turkish walon Humare pas b Burak hai” (we also have Burak here), read the caption.

Another closeup video of Haroon was shared with the caption, “Burak Ne fans k liye vedio banayi hai.