Sarah shares heart melting snaps with Alyana

Renowned Pakistani actress Sarah Khan has shared a couple of endearing snaps of her along with little daughter Alyana. The starlet took to Instagram and dropped a super cool post with the caption: “Mama ki jaan”. In the comments section, beside the fans, Sarah’s hubby Falak Shabbir and sister Noor Zafar Khan reacted. The “Rog Nal Aye Dil Nu Soniye” singer wrote: “MASHALLAH MASHALLAH”, while Noor dropped three heart emoji’s. On the other side, Falak dropped a video post on his Instagram handle. In a video, Falak is seen performing during a wedding ceremony. Sarah has amassed over 8 million followers on her Instagram account, while Falak has grossed over 1.9 million followers.













