11th Royal Palm Golf Team Championship from today

LAHORE: The 11th Royal Palm Team Trophy and Challenge Shield Golf Championship will commence at the Royal Palm Golf Course here from Friday (today) and will be contested over three rounds, eighteen holes each day with final round to be held on Sunday. Segments of this championship are the team event where four member teams from paramount golf clubs of the country compete against each other for top honours besides the individual gross event, the Challenge Shield based on best net score and the Ladies Cup. The playing arena will be the par 72 Royal Palm Golf and Country Club Golf Course which is admirably splendid in appearance, with fairways, greens and multitude variety of age old trees making the competing golfers feel blissful. In all around 140 golfers will be contesting for their personal and clubs acclamation.













