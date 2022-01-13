Mother & Child Care hospital to be completed by 2023

MULTAN: Mother and Child Care Hospital consisting of 200-bed worth Rs 3 billion would be completed by April 2023 here.

The piling work of the building was started, Commissioner Dr Irshad Ahmed was briefed over this, during a meeting arranged on Thursday.

He was further informed that extension of OPD of Cardiology Hospital would be activated by April this year.

Cardiology hospital’s expansion project costing up to Rs 3 billion was near to completion. While construction of its extension block would add 208 beds in the hospital.

Chancellor Nishtar University Dr Rana Altaf, Director Development Irfan Anjum were present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner held emergency visit to review progress of cardiology hospital’s extension project carried out here.

He asked authority concerned to take practical steps to provide health facilities to the people.

Compromise on quality wouldn’t be tolerated in completion of projects, he said. People’s tax money should be saved maximum while ending entire schemes on time, he maintained.