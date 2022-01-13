PAC examines MoST attached departments’ audit report for year 2019-20

Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday examined the audit report of the attached departments of the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) for the year 2019-20.

The meeting was held at Parliament House with Member National Assembly Rana Tanveer Hussain, in the chair.

Members of the committee Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, Member National Assembly (MNA) Syed Naveed Qamar, MNA Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, MNA Syed Hussain Tariq, MNA Riaz Fatyana, MNA Noor Alam Khan, and MNA Malik Muhammad Aamir Dogar attended the meeting. MNA Munaza Hassan and Senator Sherry Rehman also joined via Zoom.

The committee was briefed on the appropriation of accounts (Civil) Vol-1 (2018-19) relating to the ministry of Science and Technology.

The Chairman of the committee said the ministry of Science and Technology should play a leading role and enhance its capacity. The committee directed Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) to act against the sale of sub-standard food items particularly oil and ghee.

The committee directed the Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research to fully utilize resources for the development and promotion of the Industrial sector.

The chairman said the Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) should be made a self-sustainable department by strengthening its capacity.

The committee settled maximum audit paras of PCSIR and PSQCA.