Dengue activities be uploaded to citizen portal: Commissioner

MULTAN: Commissioner Multan Division, Dr Irshad Ahmad here Thursday directed to upload activities against dengue to the citizen portal through modern android system.

While presiding over a meeting arranged, he served show cause notices on about 29 people from different walks of life for violating SOPs along with sites from where the larva was traced out.

He tasked health department official to successfully complete dengue mosquito elimination from soil of the division.

The chair was briefed on the occasion that as many as 1,573 teams were deployed across the region to root out the larva from here.

Dr Irshad said Punjab government was determined to purge the province of the threat once for all.

He said dengue surveillance teams must be appeared in fields adding that ‘forgery won’t be tolerated at all’.

He also tasked upon WASA and Municipal Corporation to join hands with health department to succeed the movement against dengue mosquito.