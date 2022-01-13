Daily Times

Thursday, January 13, 2022


PM given detailed briefing on Afghan situation during ISI headquarters visit: Fawad

APP

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Thursday that  Prime Minister Imran Khan during his visit to the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI)  headquarters was given a detailed briefing on changing situation in neighboring Afghanistan.

 In a tweet,  he said Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and DG ISI Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum gave him a detailed briefing.

 “Our goal is to ensure stability in Afghanistan and Pakistan has done a lot of work for the achievement of that objective”, he said.

 The minister said that today the world was getting closer to Pakistan’s point of view on Afghanistan situation.

