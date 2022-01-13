SHO suspended over lady doctor’s suicide

DIG-Hyderabad Gull Baig, the Khairpur Nathan Shah Station House Officer (SHO), has been suspended by Pir Muhammad Shah for alleged carelessness in handling the matter that resulted in the suicide of a female doctor on Thursday.

Khairpur Nathan Shah is a Sindh city and taluka in the Dadu district.

The female doctor committed suicide as a result of police ineptitude, according to the DIG, who promised to apprehend individuals involved in the case.

On Saturday, the body of a female medical student was discovered on Seeta Road in Khairpur Nathan Shah.

Dr. Asmat’s death was discovered in Ward No. 7 of the Seeta Road police station, where he was a fourth-year MBBS student.

Last year in November, the body of medical student Noshin Kazmi was found from the girls’ hostel of Chandka Medical College in Larkana.