MULTAN: A Matric student allegedly hanged himself to death at Bosan Road near PTCL exchange under the jurisdiction of BZU police here on Thursday.

Rescue 1122 sources said they received a call from the deceased’s cousin about the suicide.

They informed that rescuers conducted CRP of the youth for twenty minutes but he could not survive after reaching the site.

The body was handed over to heirs, they informed.

The cause of the suicide could not be ascertained so far.