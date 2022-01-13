Daily Times

Your right to know Thursday, January 13, 2022


,

PM given detailed briefing on Afghan situation during ISI headquarters visit: Fawad

APP

 

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Thursday that Prime Minister Imran Khan during his visit to the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) headquarters was given a detailed briefing on changing situation in neighbouring Afghanistan.

In a tweet, he said Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and DG ISI Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum gave Prime Minister a detailed briefing.

“Our goal is to ensure stability in Afghanistan and Pakistan has done a lot of work for the achievement of that objective”, Fawad said.

The minister also said that today the world was getting closer to Pakistan’s point of view on Afghanistan situation.

