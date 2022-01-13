Flights operation suspended at Lahore Airport

On Thursday(today) the flight operations was under suspension at Allama Iqbal International Airport.

Airport has been shut for public since last 11 hours due to heavy fog.

The visibility at the runway of the Lahore Airport has been dropped to just 50 metres prompting the authorities to suspend the flights operations, altering the time schedule for flights’ landing and taking off.

Qatar Airways flight QR-620 coming from Doha to Lahore will now land at 12:00 noon after 11 hours delay, flight TK-714 coming from Istanbul to Lahore will now touch down at 1:00 pm after seven and half hours delay and flight PA-461 coming from Ras Al-Khaima to Lahore will now land at 4:20 pm after 10 hours delay.

Flight BA-259 coming from London to Lahore will now reach at Lahore Airport at 11:20 am, flight PA-431 coming from Abu Dhabi to Lahore will now land at 1:00 pm after four and half hours delay, Saudi Airlines flight SV-737 will take off from Lahore Airport at 4:30 pm after 16 hours delay, Qatar Airways flight QR-621 will now depart at 1:20 pm after over 10 hours delay and British Airways’ flight BA-258 will now take off at 12:45 pm after a delay of three hours and 45 minutes.