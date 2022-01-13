No additional taxes levied on common masses during last 3 years: Kanwal Shauzab

Parliamentary Secretary for Planning, Development and Reforms Kanwal Shauzab on Wednesday said that PTI during its 3 years’ tenure, had not imposed any additional taxes on the common man and all economic indicators show a positive trajectory due to the prudent policies of the present government. Talking to a private news channel, she criticized that dark chapter of bad governance, corruption and politics of revenge had ended, adding, PTI-led government under the leadership of the Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking more concrete steps to improve the country’s economy. She said the government under the Ehsaas program, provided relief to poor segments of the society, adding that no additional taxes were levied which is unprecedented in the history of Pakistan. Kanwal said that the government has spent resources on the welfare of common people and today.













