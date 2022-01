Ali Gul Pir became a household name after his video Waderay ka Beta got viral. He is a content creator and is quite well-known for his wit and sense of humour. He has recreated all sorts of photoshoots from Pakistani editorials to Met Gala and he never disappoints. Ali has embarked on a new journey in his life as he just got engaged. The couple looked regal in coordinated outfits and their smiles made everything look special. Congratulations and best wishes to the happy couple!