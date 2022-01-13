‘Larsha Pekhawar’ emerges as the biggest hit of 2021; crosses 52 million views on YouTube

Singer Ali Zafar’s song “Larsha Pekhawar” has emerged as the biggest hit of the year 2021 as it garnered more than 52 million organic views on YouTube alone.

Zafar released the refreshing version of the classic Pashto song on September 22 as a tribute to the Pashtun culture, however, the tune resonated with the masses across Pakistan, and “Larsha Pekhawar” took number one spot on the video streaming platform YouTube within a few hours of its release.

“Larsha Pekhawar” features Gul Panra and Fortitude Pukhtoon Core alongside Ali Zafar. The music has been composed by Hassan Badshah and the video’s direction has been done by Waleed Akram.

The song trended number one on the video streaming website, YouTube, for around five weeks in September and October 2021.

Overall musically, 2021 remained an amazing year for Zafar as he released more than seven songs that mesmerised audiences.

The year dawned with Zafar’s song “Ve Mahiya” featuring Aima Baig. Not only is the song pleasing to listen to, but it is also a visual treat.

A couple of weeks later, Ali Zafar sang OST for a drama, Pehli Si Mohabbat. The OST has garnered more than 12 million views on YouTube and became one of the most popular drama OSTs of the season.

Later in Ramadhan, Ali Zafar released his rendition of the iconic naat “Balaghal Ula Be Kamalihi.” The video stands approaching 33 million views on YouTube alone.

Singing for an unsung hero: Ali Zafar also paid a heart-wrenching tribute to Muhammad Ali Sadpara, a Pakistani mountaineer who went missing while climbing the K2 on February 9. In his rendition of the song Paharon Ki Qasam – originally sung by Kamal Masood – Zafar incorporated various traditional instruments, accompanied by a music video that features a series of snippets of Sadpara, along with picturesque B-rolls of the glorious mountains he climbed.

The other songs “Game Bun Gai” and “Hum Mazdoor” were also appreciated by the fans of Ali Zafar.