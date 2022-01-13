Did Aadi Adeal Amjad mock Sajal?

Pakistani actor and host Aadi Adeal Amjad took a subtle jibe on leading actor Sajal Aly in an Instagram story yesterday but clarified later.

On Tuesday, Aadi posted a rather sarcastic text on his Instagram story that read “They offered me to play Diana in Crown but there was a bol scene with @saeedhumayun so i said no”.

“I have my values and i cant compromise on them just for the sake of netflix im sorry”, he further added. His satire was quickly noticed by Netizens who compared it to the statement given by ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ actor Sajal Aly in her recent outing.

For those unversed, Sajal mentioned in one of her recent interviews that she turned down a Hollywood role due to a bold scene, “I was also offered the title role in another Hollywood movie and the story was very exciting. However, there was a single, very bold scene in the movie that I knew I couldn’t do”, she stated.

However, the host was quick to clarify that his joke was misunderstood by many, and it was in no way intended towards Sajal, “Its funny how i joked with @saeedhumayun and everyone lost their shit bringing in sajal into the context without any reason lol”, he wrote.

He further addressed the actor, “@sajalaly kisi ki bat you itna serious an lein. Main itna aqalmand hota you aaj main hota nahi”.

This banter came in soon after Lollywood star Humayun Saeed was selected to be a part of Netflix original ‘The Crown’, essaying the role of Dr. Hasnat Ahmed Khan, a close friend of Princess Diana.