Ananya receives customised portrait from Gauri

B-Town newbie Ananya Panday is giving her fans a look at the present she received from Gauri Khan. The Liger actor recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of an artwork that was gifted to her by Gauri.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram stories, the Khaali Peeli actor captioned it, “Thank you Gauri aunty for making this for me,” and added the ‘Love it, stunning’ and ‘wow’ stickers.

In the photos, the 23-year-old actor is seen posing next to a colourful shape of a woman’s face with vintage movie titles inscribed on patches of various colours.

Meanwhile, she also tied her hair in a bun in order to look like the silhouette. She also shared another picture to give a better view of the artwork.

For unversed, Ananya is the daughter of actor Chunky Panday, who is a close friend of Gauri’s superstar husband Shah Rukh Khan. Shah Rukh and Gauri’s daughter Suhana Khan and son Aryan Khan are among Ananya’s closest pals.