Daily Times

Your right to know Thursday, January 13, 2022


Western style wedding of Saboor and Ali Ansari held

Staff Report

Pakistani Showbiz Industry’s renowned new couple Saboor Ali and Ali Ansari’s wedding ceremony was held on Tuesday in which prominent stars participated and put on a great show. At her wedding, Saboor Ali wore a western style dress by fashion designer Kamiar Rokni while groom Ali Ansari opted for a black suit. A light question and answer game was played with the newlyweds at the ceremony. The couple also cut a beautiful cake at their ceremony. Saboor Ali’s sister Sajjal Ali chose a traditional shalwar kameez for her sister’s wedding in which she looked very attractive.

Submit a Comment